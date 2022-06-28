FULL COVERAGE: 2022 Illinois primary election

Statewide offices
“We were outspent by tens of millions of dollars in the primary and look what happened tonight. This is how it’s done,” Bailey said.
Former Illinois Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias on Tuesday secured the Democratic nomination for secretary of state and will take on state Rep. Dan Brady of Bloomington, the Republican nominee.
State Rep. Dan Brady of Bloomington on Tuesday secured the Republican nomination for secretary of state, defeating John Milhiser.
Congressional races
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, is anticipated to continue serving in Congress after winning the Republican primary in the 16th District, which saw no Democratic candidate in the primary.
“I’d like to congratulate Congresswoman Miller and President Trump on their victory tonight," Davis said. "This was a hard-fought campaign, and I wish her the best in representing the citizens of the 15th District."
Nikki Budzinski wins the Democratic nomination for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District.
“We’re ready for a change in Washington for Central Illinois,” Deering said as she claimed victory in the 13th Congressional District's Republican primary.
Judicial race
The 5th Judicial Circuit covers Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Edgar and Vermilion counties.
Coles County
Kent Martin is one step away from being the next sheriff of Coles County, and with no declared Democrat competition, the next step should prove to be easy.
The winner of the Republican primary will advance to the Nov. 8 general election for a race againstDistrict 3 Democratic incumbent Michael Watts.
Referendum
Facility improvements are planned at Neoga Elementary School and Neoga Junior-Senior High School.