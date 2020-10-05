GOP-aligned group files lawsuit challenging ballot language on Pritzker’s graduated-rate income tax amendment

The Illinois Policy Institute, a GOP-aligned group opposed to Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s graduated-rate income tax plan, filed a lawsuit suit Monday contending the explanation of the proposed state constitutional amendment sent to voters was “misleading” and needs court-ordered clarification.
The Pritzker-backed Vote Yes for Fairness group backing the proposed amendment called the lawsuit “frivolous” and said it was simply an attempt to gain attention to efforts to defeat the item that sits atop the Nov. 3 ballot.
The lawsuit, filed in Cook County Circuit Court, contends language contained in a pamphlet on the proposed amendment that was sent to voters by the secretary of state’s office was misleading in a way aimed at persuading voters to approve the plan. It also contends the ballot language that explains the amendment to voters was inaccurate.
The amendment would change the state’s mandated flat-rate income tax to a graduated-rate tax with rates that increase along with income.
“Like the ballot explanation, the arguments in favor include several misleading statements including, among others, a misleading statement that, upon information and belief, will induce retirees into voting to impose on themselves a tax on retirement income,” the lawsuit, filed by the group along with three retirees, contends.
“The misleading statements in the ballot explanation and pamphlet are particularly dangerous to retirees and conceal the threat of taxes on retirement income,” the suit said.
Despite the lawsuit’s contention, the amendment does not affect the state’s prohibition against imposing income taxes on retirement income in Illinois.
An argument in favor of the amendment distributed by the state notes that “this amendment does not tax retirement income.” But the lawsuit alleges that statement suggests the voting in favor of the amendment “means that the General Assembly will not impose a tax on retirement income.”
The lawsuit also alleges the explanation of the amendment is misleading when it says the proposal “gives the state the ability to impose higher tax rates on those with higher income levels and lower income tax rates on those with middle- or lower-income levels.” Instead, the suit says, the amendment “merely gives the state authority to impose different tax rates on those with different income levels.”
The amendment itself is silent on how varying tax rates would be applied, but a state law that would take effect if the proposed amendment is adopted by voters would impose higher tax rates on higher incomes and lower rates on lower incomes. Supporters say the rate schedule would mean 97% of Illinoisans, those making $250,000 or less, would pay at least the same or less in income taxes.
While the lawsuit was filed Monday, much of the language it is challenging was approved by lawmakers in May. The lawsuit seeks a judge’s order to issue a “corrective notice” to voters.
Quentin Fulks, who chairs the Vote Yes for Fairness, said the lawsuit was “just the latest attempt by an organization bankrolled by the wealthiest people in the state to ensure the burden remains on middle- and working-class families while millionaires and billionaires avoid paying their fair share.”
“When the facts aren’t on your side, you’re forced to rely on blatant stunts and outright lies and that’s exactly what we’re seeing from the Illinois Policy Institute today,” Fulks said in a statement.
Fulks noted the Illinois Policy Institute was a major supporter of one-term Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, whom Pritzker defeated in 2018, after Rauner oversaw “Illinois' two-year budget impasse and eight credit downgrades.”
Fulks said the policy group’s members “can continue to waste their time with frivolous lawsuits” while his organization will remain “focused on educating voters on how the Fair Tax will help them, their families and their communities.
