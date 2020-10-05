GOP-aligned group files lawsuit challenging ballot language on Pritzker’s graduated-rate income tax amendment

“The misleading statements in the ballot explanation and pamphlet are particularly dangerous to retirees and conceal the threat of taxes on retirement income,” the suit said.

Despite the lawsuit’s contention, the amendment does not affect the state’s prohibition against imposing income taxes on retirement income in Illinois.

An argument in favor of the amendment distributed by the state notes that “this amendment does not tax retirement income.” But the lawsuit alleges that statement suggests the voting in favor of the amendment “means that the General Assembly will not impose a tax on retirement income.”

The lawsuit also alleges the explanation of the amendment is misleading when it says the proposal “gives the state the ability to impose higher tax rates on those with higher income levels and lower income tax rates on those with middle- or lower-income levels.” Instead, the suit says, the amendment “merely gives the state authority to impose different tax rates on those with different income levels.”