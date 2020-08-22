Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s graduated-rate income tax: Here’s what you need to know

These brackets apply to every individual taxpayer’s income -- the first bracket of your income will be taxed at the lowest rate, the second bracket at the second lowest rate, and so on. Ultimately, one’s average tax rate will be lower than their final marginal rate.

Do any other states do this?

Thirty-two states and the District of Columbia impose graduated-rate income taxes. The federal government also uses a graduated rate structure to determine federal income tax.

Illinois is one of nine states that still imposes a flat income tax, along with Indiana and Michigan.

What are the brackets and rates?

Under tax rates approved by the General Assembly, the tax rate would drop to 4.75% for the first $10,000 of income for single and joint filers. Income between $10,000 and $100,000 would be taxed at 4.9%, and the rate would remain at 4.95% for income between $100,000 and $250,000.

From there, single filers would be 7.75% for income between $250,000 and $350,000, and 7.85% for income between $350,000 and $750,000. Joint filers would be taxed at 7.75% on income between $250,000 and $500,000, and 7.85% on income between $500,000 and $1 million.