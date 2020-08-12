Gov. J.B. Pritzker voices support of Black Lives Matter goals while making clear that ‘anybody who is looting ... should be held responsible’

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After statements by some Black Lives Matter Chicago leaders in support of looting, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday tried to separate illegal acts from support for the movement’s larger goal of restorative justice.

“First of all, anybody who is looting, shooting or breaking the law should be held responsible. Period. End of sentence. So, let’s set that as a baseline,” the first term Democratic governor said at an unrelated news conference at the Thompson Center.

“People who are protesting and voicing their concern and standing up for people’s rights and doing it in a peaceful fashion, they have every right to do that. But those are two very different things,” he said.

Black Lives Matter Chicago has held several demonstrations in recent days, with leaders saying the weekend’s downtown looting was a reaction to a police-involved shooting in Englewood.

Latrell Allen, 20, was shot and wounded by police in Englewood on Sunday after he allegedly shot at officers investigating a report of a man with a gun at a playground where children were playing, according to prosecutors. Allen is being held on $1 million bond.

There was no body-camera footage of the shooting, which Black Lives Matter Chicago has pointed to while questioning the details provided by police.