Gov. J.B. Pritzker vows to fight climate change with clean energy. Only 3 other states mined more climate-changing coal than Illinois last year.

Many of the remaining coal plants operate far less frequently than they once did.

“All of these coal companies can’t survive in a rational economic climate,” said Seth Feaster, an analyst with the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, a nonprofit group that tracks the transition from fossil fuels. “Sooner rather than later there will be no place for their coal to go.”

The coronavirus pandemic is another setback. Between January and June, federal records show, Illinois coal mines cut more than 900 jobs.

What’s left of coal-fired electric generation in Illinois is fueled mostly by out-of-state suppliers. During the early 1990s, the state’s utilities decided it was less expensive to comply with the federal Clean Air Act by switching to low-sulfur Wyoming coal instead of installing pollution-control equipment to scrub high-sulfur Illinois coal.

But Illinois coal has a lasting effect on global climate wherever it is burned. It also is a major source of lung-damaging pollution that triggers respiratory ailments and contributes to heart disease close and far away from coal-fired power plants and factories.