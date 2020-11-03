House Speaker Michael Madigan and federal corruption investigation loom over state House, Senate races

The election is the first test for Senate President Don Harmon, the Oak Park Democrat who won the top leadership post in the Senate in January, as Democrats try to expand their majority in the chamber beyond the 40 seats they now occupy.

The balance of power in the General Assembly resulting from the election will determine who will draw the boundaries in the once-a-decade legislative redistricting following the 2020 U.S. census.

Democrats have drawn the previous two maps, and with Pritzker’s pledge to veto any “unfair” map that makes it to his desk, House Republicans are looking to expand their ranks by at least four and prevent Democrats from being able to override the governor’s veto unilaterally.

The new slate of lawmakers will also be grappling with a dire state budget situation exacerbated by the two-pronged blow of pandemic-driven spending and a drop in revenue, with a deficit that would be even larger if voters don’t approve Pritzker’s graduated income tax at the polls.