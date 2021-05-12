Illinois bills allow redistribution of prescription drugs, require menstrual products at homeless shelters

The cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline that transports nearly half of the East Coast’s supplies drove up crude oil prices and sent benchmark gasoline prices to a three-year high. Fred Katayama reports.

SPRINGFIELD — The Senate Health Committee voted Tuesday to advance two bills that would create a prescription drug repository program and require that feminine hygiene products be provided free of charge at homeless shelters.

Both bills have already passed the House and will now be considered before the full Senate.

House Bill 119 would establish a prescription drug repository program, allowing certain unused prescription drugs to be returned to pharmacies and reused for eligible populations. The bill would allow individuals to return unexpired prescription and over-the-counter medication that remains in unopened, tamper-evident packaging.

Unused medications could be returned by individuals at participating pharmacies, and prescription donors would be required to provide information regarding the strength and quantity of each donation.

“Instead of medication ending up in landfills, this would create an opportunity for there to be relief for Illinoisans who are struggling to afford their medication,” chief Senate sponsor Karina Villa, D-West Chicago, said during a Tuesday committee hearing.