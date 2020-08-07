Illinois Chamber of Commerce study forecasts job cuts to women and minorities, shrinking economy with graduated income tax. Advocates say not so fast.

Under tax rates approved by lawmakers if the proposed amendment is ratified by voters on the November ballot, an estimated 97% of individual taxpayers would pay at least the same if not less state income tax than they do now. Under the plan, people with incomes of up to $250,000 would pay 4.95% or less.

Bailey wants Pritzker to rescind recent executive orders or go to jail Rep. Darren Bailey asked a downstate judge this week to agree that Gov. JB Pritzker violated a court ruling when he issued three COVID-19-related executive orders in July.

Pritzker had forecast the new tax structure would raise $1.4 billion in the last half of the current budget year, which began July 1, and would raise $3.4 billion for a full fiscal year. Those figures came before the state’s economy was basically shutdown in March under stay-at-home orders Pritzker issued in March and have since been gradually lightened.

The chamber’s study forecast a $1.8 billion reduction in the income of Illinois residents. It also predicted that increased business taxes would be passed along to consumers, and the loss of jobs in the hospital, restaurant, and individual and family services categories. It said the job losses would disproportionately affect women and minorities who make up more workers in those categories.

The study forecast out-migration from Illinois among residents seeking to escape the tax burden, leading to a reduction of spending of 0.8%. It also said for many tax filers in lower-income brackets, the tax relief offered “might be less than a single-family meal at a fast food restaurant.”