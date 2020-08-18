Illinois Democrats celebrate women leaders at virtual convention

In keeping with the day’s theme, the Illinois delegation’s official nominating votes for Biden were announced by former U.S. Sen. Carol Moseley Braun, the first Black woman elected to the Senate.

“Discrimination has denied too many Black Americans the chance to own a home and build wealth. Joe Biden has a plan to end racism and sexism, and help more people of color see the American Dream of owning a home,” Moseley Braun said in a recorded message from Old State Capitol in Springfield. “This isn’t just about racial justice, it’s about strong communities and more economic security for working families.”

While the delegation’s day largely focused on women’s rights and issues, the controversy embroiling Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan also lingered, with some of Tuesday’s speakers again facing questions about whether the longtime powerful leader should step down.

Two years ago, Madigan eventually fired his chief of staff and key campaign operatives after he faced criticism that he did not do enough to deal with complaints of sexual harassment involving lawmakers and staff. Madigan, who has served as House speaker for all but two years since 1983, also has been implicated in an alleged federal bribery scandal involving Commonwealth Edison.