Illinois government not participating in payroll tax deferral

"It's more like this executive order is like a cruel hoax. It's bait and switch right before the election," Mendoza said. "He'll let you breathe a little easier for the next few months, but then you'll get suffocated in January when you'll be paying twice as much."

A memo from Deputy Gov. Dan Hynes to state agency directors cited the same concerns.

"The President's action was a deferral, rather than a tax cut, absent an act of Congress making it permanent," Hynes wrote. "Recent guidance issued by the U.S. Treasury Department and the IRS indicates those deferred taxes would need to be repaid by both the wage earner and the employer beginning January 1 through April 30, 2021, or begin to accrue interest and penalties. Such a repayment could pose a tremendous hardship on state workers. Be advised that the state of Illinois, for agencies under the Governor, will not be implementing this optional payroll tax deferral."

The American Federal of State, County and Municipal Employees, which represents the bulk of state workers, said it agrees with the state's decision not to participate. Spokesman Anders Lindall said the union's position nationally is that it is a bad deal for workers.

"It's also bad as an economic stimulus," he said. "It does nothing for the millions who are unemployed."