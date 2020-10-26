Illinois health official: 'We must take action' to avoid overwhelming hospitals

Ezike said all Illinoisans should take care to wash their hands, maintain social distance, wear face coverings and avoid large crowds, doing all of them together to further protect themselves.

“The goal should not be to be lax with getting infected because the chances of survival are good,” Ezike said. “But as we know, it's not clear who will succumb to this virus or not. Yes, it's true that our older members of society, and people with pre-existing conditions are among the higher risk, but we have heard countless stories of individuals, even teenagers, with no known medical conditions that have succumbed to this virus.”

Dr. Michael Cruz, chief operating officer of OSF HealthCare based in Peoria, agreed that OSF doctors had seen “otherwise healthy individuals who have succumbed to this virus.”

“This is the time when we have to double down,” he said. “We need everyone's help to prevent further escalation of this pandemic in our area, and to help us reduce the impact on our health care resources, which are being used fully at this time.”

He said all Illinoisans should get their flu shot to help avoid strain on the system.