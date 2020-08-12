Illinois is one step closer to awarding 75 marijuana dispensary licenses after 3-month delay

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state has cleared one of the last hurdles keeping 75 marijuana dispensary licenses from being awarded.

The dispensary licenses were set to be awarded May 1, but the pandemic delayed the process. Additionally, the licenses could not be awarded until there were rules in place for breaking ties between the applicants.

The state announced Wednesday that it has adopted permanent tiebreaking rules, and can move forward in awarding the dispensary licenses.

More than 700 applicants are seeking the licenses. The state expects to award them sometime in September.

“The administration looks forward to completing this first round of applications in the coming weeks and beginning the disparity study that will ensure our goals of creating a diverse, equitable cannabis industry in Illinois are being met,” said Toi Hutchinson, senior adviser to Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Cannabis Control, in a statement.

Many applicants have said the delays are causing them financial hardship.

The state is also more than a month late awarding 40 craft grow, 40 infuser and undetermined number of transporter licenses.