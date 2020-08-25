Illinois issues new rules for bars and restaurants, citing COVID-19 case increases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration announced new rules for restaurants and bars statewide to prevent the spread of COVID-19, citing a need for additional steps as cases have increased.

The latest guidelines will require patrons to wear a mask during any interaction with wait staff, food service workers and other employees at bars and restaurants, state officials said. Face coverings must be worn over the nose and mouth when patrons are approached and served by staff, including but not limited to when employees take patrons orders, deliver food and beverages, and service tables.

This guidance will also apply to other facilities with food services areas that are currently subject to the Restore Illinois guidance, such as indoor recreational facilities, museums and entertainment venues.

New guidelines go into effect Wednesday and will require face coverings to be worn both in indoor and outdoor dining settings in all eleven regions in the state.