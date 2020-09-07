Illinois mail-in ballot requests pass 1 million and counting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — More than a million Illinoisans have applied to vote by mail for the November election, roughly triple the number of the last presidential contest in 2016.

The record number during the pandemic has left election officials scrambling to adjust and some voters worried about the process. Meanwhile, a partisan battle over the practice is unfolding in the courts weeks before the first ballots go out.

Here's a closer look:

A SURGE OF INTEREST

Amber Drea, a suburban Chicago parent and freelance writer, plans to mail vote for the first time. The 42-year-old wants to avoid Election Day crowds because her son has health issues that put him at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

"We are trying our hardest to stay away from people as much as possible," she said. "Whenever there is a way, we will do that instead."

She's among the roughly 1.3 million Illinoisans who've requested mail ballots so far, according to the State Board Elections. Voters have until Oct. 29 to request mail ballots, but election and U.S. Postal Service officials recommend voters act earlier for ample time to receive and mail ballots.