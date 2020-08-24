Illinois scales back reopening in Will, Kankakee counties after COVID-19 positivity rate threshold reached

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State officials announced Monday that a series of stricter regulations will be put in place this week in Will and Kankakee counties at restaurants, bars and casinos to slow the spread of COVID-19, after that region reached a threshold for positivity rate that triggers the move.

Come Wednesday, there will be no indoor service for bars or restaurants, outside bar and food service must close at 11 p.m., and gatherings are capped at 25 people or 25% of the overall room capacity.

Casinos also must close at 11 p.m., and are limited to 25% capacity. The stricter rules come after the region that includes Will and Kankakee counties in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reopening plan posted an 8% test positivity rate for three consecutive days, becoming the second of the state’s 11 regions, as defined by the plan, to be sent backward from the phase four rules that are widely in place throughout the state.

Other rules for bars include requirements for outdoor bar patrons to be seated at tables outside that are at least 6 feet apart and no congregating at bars, and a reservation requirement for each party.

Once the new rules take effect Wednesday, they will be in place for 14 days. They do not apply to schools, however. After the 14-day period, if the region’s coronavirus metrics don’t improve, the state may crack down further.