Illinois Senate President Don Harmon’s office subpoenaed by feds who wanted information on land parcel

Add Illinois Senate President Don Harmon’s office to the long list of organizations, politicians, lobbyists and others subpoenaed in a wide-ranging federal probe that has already led to a series of political corruption charges and convictions.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago demanded that Harmon’s office, which he took over early this year after the retirement of former Senate President John Cullerton, turn over all documents and communications related to a property at Cermak Road and Wentworth Avenue in Chinatown. The parcel is a state-owned parking lot long coveted by developers.

The possibility of the state transferring the property to developer See Y. Wong was discussed in a meeting among House Speaker Michael Madigan and former Ald. Danny Solis, 25th, the Sun-Times has reported. Madigan has been subpoenaed in the probe, Solis wore a wire for the feds and Wong has been charged with fraud.

FBI agents also discussed the transfer with state Sen. Theresa Mah, who represents Chinatown, according to the Sun-Times. And the subpoena of Madigan also sought documents and communications related to the potential land transfer.

