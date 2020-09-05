Illinois Senate President Don Harmon’s office subpoenaed by feds who wanted information on land parcel

Add Illinois Senate President Don Harmon’s office to the long list of organizations, politicians, lobbyists and others subpoenaed in a wide-ranging federal probe that has already led to a series of political corruption charges and convictions.
The U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago demanded that Harmon’s office, which he took over early this year after the retirement of former Senate President John Cullerton, turn over all documents and communications related to a property at Cermak Road and Wentworth Avenue in Chinatown. The parcel is a state-owned parking lot long coveted by developers.
The possibility of the state transferring the property to developer See Y. Wong was discussed in a meeting among House Speaker Michael Madigan and former Ald. Danny Solis, 25th, the Sun-Times has reported. Madigan has been subpoenaed in the probe, Solis wore a wire for the feds and Wong has been charged with fraud.
FBI agents also discussed the transfer with state Sen. Theresa Mah, who represents Chinatown, according to the Sun-Times. And the subpoena of Madigan also sought documents and communications related to the potential land transfer.
The subpoena, obtained by the Tribune on Friday through an open records request, was issued July 17. Harmon, an Oak Park Democrat, was told to turn over communications related to the property, including any with Madigan and former state Sen. Martin Sandoval, who has pleaded guilty to bribery and tax crimes.
The subpoena also sought communications with lobbyist Michael McClain, a longtime Madigan confidant whose home was raided by the feds, and lobbyist Nancy Kimme. And the feds demanded “contemplated or proposed legislation relating to the Chinatown parcel.”
There’s no indication in the subpoena that Harmon is a target of a federal probe.
“Clearly there is an ongoing federal investigation related to Marty Sandoval’s legislative activities,” Harmon spokesman John Patterson said in a statement. “Our office has complied with requests for information.”
At the time Wong sought the property transfer, Sandoval was chairman of the transportation committee. In that role, he would have been the gatekeeper for any legislation allowing such a transfer.
