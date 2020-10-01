In August, Pritzker said the FDA had given emergency use authorization to U. of I.’s COVID-19 test. FDA now says it never issued such OK.

But the FDA in a recent phone conversation asked the university to stop using the terms “bridging study” and “umbrella,” according to Kaler.

In a follow-up email on Sept. 21, an FDA official highlighted in yellow various statements from university websites and blogs about the saliva test “that we find to not appropriately represent the status of your test and which may be contributing to the misunderstandings regarding your test.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We understand that some of this confusion may have stemmed from a misunderstanding of the word ‘bridging,’” the email from the FDA official added. “Your test is not considered within the authorization of the Yale SalivaDirect (emergency use authorization), nor has it received its own authorization from the FDA.”

University officials said they have since revised the wording on various online documents, including information on campus COVID-19 testing on the university website.

“We immediately updated the language to be consistent with their direction,” Kaler said.