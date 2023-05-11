CHARLESTON — State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, has passed legislation aimed at providing proper line-of-duty benefits for officers with university police departments, including at Eastern Illinois University.

The Charleston native, who represents the 51st District, reported in a press release that EIU police officers are increasingly being called into dangerous situations, just like their city police counterparts.

However, Rose said their benefits are significantly less if they are disabled in the line of duty under current law. Rose said he filed legislation to fix this discrepancy, legislation that has now been passed by both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly and is awaiting action by the governor.

“Bad guys don’t care what department a cop works for, and when an officer gets hurt, it shouldn’t matter either,” Rose said. “They should get the same benefits whether they work for EIU PD or the City of Charleston PD.”

Rose said, under current law, university police officers do not get the same benefits as municipal officers if they get hurt in the line of duty. He said municipal police who are disabled in the line of duty are eligible for benefits based on 65% of their pay, whereas university police are only eligible for 50% under the same situations.

Senate Bill 1115, filed by Rose, would change the benefits for university police to match the same 65% as municipal police.

“Our brave men and women in blue need to know that we support them, and this is one small way that we can do that,” Rose said.

Eastern Illinois University Spring 2023 Commencement