Listen now: A look at the week's Illinois political news on the latest 'Capitol Cast' podcast

The COVID-19 pandemic continues its resurgence in Illinois; Exelon says it plans to close two nuclear power plants next year; a program to expand broadband access statewide gets started as students prepare for another semester of online learning; and tobacco use is up among Illinois teenagers.
Peter Hancock, Jerry Nowicki, Ray Troncoso and Rebecca Anzel analyze the week's news on this week's "Capitol Cast Podcast."
