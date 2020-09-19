 Skip to main content
Listen now: What's next in the Michael Madigan hearing
Listen now: What's next in the Michael Madigan hearing

GOP leader files charge against longtime Illinois speaker

FILE - In this July 26, 2017, file photo, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Illinois House Republicans have moved to form a special investigative committee on Speaker Madigan, who has been implicated in a federal bribery investigation. Republicans petitioned to form the committee this week, saying Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, that the House must "do its job and conduct a thorough investigation." (Justin Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, File)

 Justin Fowler

The U.S. Attorney's office has given the Special Investigating Committee a green light to pursue its probe into Speaker Michael Madigan's role in the ComEd bribery case. Rep. Tom Demmer, the ranking Republican on the panel, discusses what's next. Plus, a roundtable discussion of the 2020 Census and the state of the coronavirus pandemic.

