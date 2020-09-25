Madigan declines to testify to investigating committee (copy)

Madigan has not been charged, and the deferred prosecution agreement did not explicitly state that he had personally requested the favors or had direct knowledge of them at the time. He is referred to only as “Public Official A,” although the agreement makes clear the public official is the speaker of the Illinois House.

Republicans have filed a charge under House rules accusing him of “conduct unbecoming to a legislator or which constitutes a breach of public trust.” During the committee’s first meeting Sept. 10, GOP members introduced a list of witnesses they wanted to testify voluntarily. The list included Madigan along with several past and current employees of ComEd.

The committee’s next scheduled meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 29. In a letter to committee Chairman Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch on Thursday, Durkin indicated that one ComEd representative had agreed to testify and that he and the GOP team’s attorney, Ron Safer, a former federal prosecutor, would lead the questioning.