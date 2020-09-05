Madigan investigations committee to meet next week

Madigan has not been charged with anything and has denied any wrongdoing.

Madigan issued a strongly worded statement branding the move a "political stunt" designed to divert attention from the upcoming elections where the Republican ticket will be led by President Donald Trump.

In their petition, the Republicans said the investigation is justified.

"Given the fact admitted by ComEd for its nine-year-long scheme to bribe Speaker Madigan, the Illinois House of Representatives must do its job and conduct a thorough investigation," Durkin said in a statement.

The committee is evenly split between Republicans and Democrats. Durkin appointed Reps. Tom Demmer of Dixon, Deanne Mazzochi of Elmhurst and Grant Wehrli of Naperville as the GOP members of the committee.

In addition to Welch, the other Democrats are Reps. Elizabeth Hernandez of Cicero and Natalie Manley of Joliet.

Durkin said the U.S. Attorney's office has been notified of the committee and that the House investigation will not interfere with the ongoing federal investigation.