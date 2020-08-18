Mark McCloskey, charged with waving gun at St. Louis protesters, to speak at GOP convention

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Mark McCloskey, charged last month with a felony for pointing an AR-15 rifle at St. Louis protesters, is scheduled to speak at next week's remote Republican National Convention, his lawyer confirmed Monday night.

McCloskey and his wife, Patricia McCloskey, were each charged July 20 with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon — exhibiting, after they confronted protesters who were marching through the couple's private street en route to the mayor's house in June.

The incident has become a contentious political issue, as President Donald Trump and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson have both denounced the decision to charge the McCloskeys. Parson has said he would pardon the couple if they are convicted.