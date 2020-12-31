New Illinois congresswoman will object to Biden election results

“At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections,” Hawley said in a statement.

President Donald Trump has said there was widespread fraud in the election.

Wednesday's certification by Congress of presidential election results will have Illinois connections.

The ranking member of the Committee on House Administration, which has oversight of federal elections, is U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville. The committee was formed in the 1940s and Davis, who won re-election in November, was selected in 2018 for the ranking member position.

During the certification process, any lawmaker can object to a state’s votes on any grounds. But the objection is not taken up unless it is in writing and signed by both a member of the House and a member of the Senate.

When there is such a request, then the joint session suspends and the House and Senate go into separate sessions to consider it. For the objection to be sustained, both chambers must agree to it by a simple majority vote. If they disagree, the original electoral votes are counted.