Pandemic, lack of trust in government and Madigan effect help send graduated tax amendment to defeat

Fulks said supporters did go back and forth on “fair tax” and “millionaire’s tax” before adopting the former, saying “fair tax” had some initial name identification from past talk about enacting a graduated-rate income tax.

He rejected using the “millionaire’s tax” label, in part, he said because “people just think (millionaires) don’t pay their fair share” and that it’s easier for them to get away with tax avoidance because “they can hire accountants.”

Additionally, Fulks said it was important in the pro-amendment messaging to try to stress that 97% of Illinoisans, those making $250,000 or less, would pay at least the same or less under a rate schedule that would have gone into law if the proposal had been adopted.

“The 97% was important because our polls always showed us that if you’re not telling people how this affects them, they’re scared regardless and will just vote ‘no,’” he said.

Pro-amendment forces, backed by $58 million from Pritzker, a billionaire heir to the Hyatt Hotels fortune, said they had expected a wealthy opponent to help bankroll the opposition, but not to the extent where they were slightly … — $62.7 million to $61.9 million.