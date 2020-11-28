Pandemic provides latest snag in state’s long-simmering efforts to sell Thompson Center

Chicago-area commercial property sales, including development sites, totaled almost $8.6 billion through October of this year, down 36.8% from the same period last year, according to real estate research firm Real Capital Analytics.

Nationally, commercial sales volume was down 39.7% in the first 10 months of 2020, according to the New York-based firm.

“COVID in and of itself put a freeze on deal activity, even for properties where folks know there’s a market,” said Jim Costello, a senior vice president at Real Capital Analytics. “No one is traveling, which means real estate professionals aren’t getting on planes and looking at properties. Aside from the mechanics of the market, it’s still up in the air how bad this will be. Will the impact last another three years? No one knows the answers to those questions.”

For properties in Cook County, such as the Thompson Center, investors also are concerned about potential increases in property taxes, Costello said.

Those factors could make complex deals such as a Thompson Center redevelopment even more difficult to take on now, he said.

“A complicated project with a lot of challenges, the only way I’m going to do it right now is at a really low price, because I’ve got to put a lot of money into it,” Costello said.