Pandemic, social unrest, statehouse scandals top 2020 stories in Illinois

Madigan himself has not been charged criminally and has denied any wrongdoing.

But at least 19 members of the House Democratic caucus have said they will not vote to re-elect him as speaker, which would mean he is well short of the 60 votes needed to win another term. No one else has yet emerged as a viable contender for the office, however, so it is unclear what will happen when lawmakers reconvene in Springfield in January to choose a speaker for the 102nd General Assembly.

Leadership changes

While there is some uncertainty about whether Madigan will serve as speaker next year, a leadership change would make House Republican Leader Jim Durkin the General Assembly’s most tenured leader.

Durkin, who hails from Western Springs, has been House minority leader since 2013. That caucus indicated it will back him again in January after a brief challenge from Rep. Tony McCombie, from Savanna, who eventually backed Durkin.

While 2020 began with a leadership change on the Democratic side in the Senate, it ended with a change in Republican leadership in that chamber.