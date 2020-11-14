Pritzker extends eviction moratorium, secretary of state to close driver facilities

“If we want to be able to go out to eat, to finally have that wedding that's been postponed since the spring, to visit family and friends, we need to stay home now to be able to achieve that later,” Ezike said. “And the only way we can begin to get back to normal is to reverse the trend to decrease the number of people getting infected every day.”

The death toll since the pandemic began grew to 10,504 among 551,957 cases and 8.8 million test results reported. The state reports both probable and confirmed cases together, as the number of rapid antigen tests used to identify the virus is increasing, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies that type of test as a probable, rather than confirmed positive. About 7,500 of the more than 106,000 tests reported in the previous 24 hours were antigen tests, Ezike said.

While molecular tests which make up the vast majority of the state’s testing capacity are the “gold standard,” she said, the antigen tests also have an accuracy rate above 90 percent.

“So whether you were diagnosed with the molecular test or the rapid antigen test, I don't think we want to get into parsing out how were you diagnosed,” she said. “Those tests tell people who have COVID and we’re going to care for all of them the same.”

The state’s 11 COVID-19 mitigation regions had test positivity rates ranging from 12.8 percent in southern Illinois’ Region 5 to 19.8 percent in northwest Illinois’ Region 1.

