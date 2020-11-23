Pritzker: 'Glimmer of hope' emerges in COVID fight, but public must keep guard up

The state’s hospitals also continue to fill up. As of Sunday night, there were 6,171 COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide. For the first time, the state is averaging more than 6,000 people in the hospital with the coronavirus per day over the past week.

The numbers of patients in intensive care and on ventilators also continue to rise to levels approaching the crest of the first wave in the spring. In some regions of the state, only a few dozen — or fewer — intensive care beds are available.

Officials have said it takes one or two incubation periods — roughly two to four weeks — to gauge whether measures put in place to slow the spread of the virus are effective. So it’s not yet known whether the new statewide restrictions that took effect Friday, which include lower capacity limits for most retail stores and tighter rules for gyms, hotels and other industries, are working as intended.

In keeping with those rules, which also encourage everyone who can to work from home, Pritzker is holding his daily COVID-19 briefings remotely this week and most of his staff is working from home.