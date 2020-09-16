Pritzker orders agencies to start looking at cuts

Although state agencies are being directed to find savings of 5% in the current budget, many local governments will be affected if additional federal aid doesn't come, Pritzker said, particularly police and fire departments. He said that when all of the cities and counties affected by the lack of relief money are included "we are literally talking about thousands of people who will get laid off."

"I can't tell you what the exact number would be," he said. "Certainly many cities, counties, even the state, start by looking at furloughs. You don't want to have to permanently lay people off, but you start with furloughs and then look at the deeper cuts that come with that. Five percent is not a small number."

Pritzker said that if Congress doesn't act by the end of September "then we're going to have to start seriously looking at all of these cuts and implementing the beginnings of what it would take."

Pritzker did not say just when all of the cuts would be implemented. The current state fiscal year runs until June 30.

Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, said that both Pritzker and former Gov. Bruce Rauner asked agencies to identify potential budget cuts so the action is nothing new.