Pritzker reiterates: no fall football

Coaches, players, parents and fans might be campaigning to get high school football this fall in Illinois, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker said on Tuesday he has no plans to change his mind.

"I'm not willing to sacrifice people's lives or their health -- neither the children nor their parents who would be affected also," Pritzker said at his press conference, responding to statewide pressure. "We are being careful about it but I'm relying on doctors and researchers to give us the information. This isn't a political decision. I know that there are people who would like me simply to make a political decision to allow people to endanger themselves."

Last week, the Illinois High School Association executive director Craig Anderson sent the governor's office a letter requesting permission to allow the IHSA to govern its sports and a timeline to return.

Football has been pushed back to the spring. Currently, the only sports allowed at the high school level are cross country, golf, girls tennis and girls swimming and diving. Boys soccer and girls volleyball have also been pushed to the spring.