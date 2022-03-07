Race for Coles County sheriff officially underway

CHARLESTON — The race for Coles County sheriff officially got underway Monday with the start of the filing period for the June primary election.

Steve Spear and Kent Martin, both filling as Republicans, were one of four people on hand when doors to the Coles County Clerk’s Office opened at 8:30 a.m. They were joined in line by Tad Freezeland, a Republican who is seeking a District 10 seat on the Coles County Board, and County Clerk Julie Coe, who is seeking a second term.

Spear, a 22-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, is making is second bid for the position. He was defeated by 144 votes by incumbent Sheriff Jimmy Rankin in 2018. Martin recently retired from the Eastern Illinois University Police Department after 24 years, the last five as chief.

Since both candidates were in line to file prior to the opening of the clerk’s office, a lottery will be held to decide which candidate appears first on the ballot.

The filing period continues through March 14. In addition to sheriff, other county offices up for election are clerk, treasurer and all county board seats.

The primary is scheduled for June 28. The winners of the primary move on to the Nov. 8 general election.

Rankin announced in April that he was not seeking re-election after two terms in the office. Rankin has since retired from the position. The Coles County Board is expected to appoint a replacement at its Tuesday, March 8, meeting.

Spear and Martin both cite their leadership skills as an asset that best prepares them for the job.

