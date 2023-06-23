SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Chris Miller, R-Hindsboro, one of the most conservative members of the Illinois House, will seek a new term next year, he announced this week.

Miller, 69, who operates a family cattle farm in Oakland, has served in the statehouse since 2019. He is the husband of U.S. Rep. Mary Miller.

“I refuse to give in to the destructive policies coming from the Democrats in Illinois," Miller said in a statement. "It is my honor to represent the commonsense people of Central Illinois and be their voice in Springfield. Our fight has just begun.”

He added that a particular focus, if reelected, will be on energy issues, which have disproportionately impacted downstate consumers as the state seeks to transition to 100% clean generation by 2050. Miller opposed the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, which was signed into law in 2021.

Miller is the chairman of the far-right Illinois Freedom Caucus, which was formed in 2022 as a state-level spin-off of the federal House Freedom Caucus to advocate for conservative policies in the statehouse.

The group currently has seven members, a small fraction even within the 40-member Illinois House Republican caucus.

Miller's House tenure has included controversial episodes.

In January 2021, it was revealed that Miller's pickup truck featured a decal of the Three Percenters, a far-right wing militia group, on its back window. It was spotted near the U.S. Capitol grounds near where insurrectionists breached the property.

Miller, who was in town for his wife's first few days in Congress, confirmed it was his truck, but said he was unaware of the meaning behind the decal and that he was never a part of the group.

Illinois House Democrats later voted to condemn Miller for his presence at a Washington D.C. rally ahead of the Jan. 6 insurrection and for his display of the decal. The House also referred a complaint to the Legislative Inspector General, who later concluded that allegations that Miller helped incite the insurrection were "unfounded."

In early 2022, Miller was among a handful of conservative lawmakers booted from the House floor for refusing to comply with the chamber's mask mandate, which was in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Springfield Democrats, who controlled the legislative and congressional redistricting processes in 2021, drew both Miller and his wife, Mary, out of their respective districts.

Members of Congress only need to live in the state they represent. State legislators, however, must reside in the district they represent.

In the first election after redistricting, lawmakers are allowed to run in any district that contains a part of their old district, but must establish residency in their new district within six months if they wish to seek reelection there.

Miller confirmed to the Lee Springfield Bureau on Thursday that he has been renting a home in Hindsboro — about 7 miles east of his Oakland farm and within the new 101st House District — since April. He has not yet changed his address with the Illinois State Board of Elections, however.

The sprawling heavily Republican district includes most of Charleston and Mattoon and many communities along the Interstate 57 corridor south of Champaign. It then wraps around to pick up Mahomet and rural communities north of the city before touching the Indiana state line.

“There are too many serious issues facing the people of Illinois to walk away from the arguments that must be made and won. I am a third-generation farmer and I’m not leaving Illinois, neither is my family. We can do better and I am going to do my best to see that we do.”

