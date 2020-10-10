Restaurant, bar owners 'ecstatic' at lifted COVID restrictions in southwest Illinois

Mushill wrote multiple letters to Gov. J.B. Pritzker after the additional restrictions went into place, telling him how businesses were suffering and asking for revised rules. Mushill's family has personally felt the pain. Her mother and sister own Sue's Corner in Granite City.

She hopes customers will play their part in keeping bars and restaurants open through the winter by wearing masks, following state safety guidelines and adhering to whatever rules individual businesses have in place.

"My hope is people understand that this has been hard for family businesses. They put all their money into this then were shut down," said Mushill, whose mother has been a bartender for 58 years. "Customers need to be good customers."

Belleville has closed down some streets since May to give bars and restaurants more space for outdoor dining. The street closures will be in place until Nov. 14, under the latest extension of the City Council resolution. Pfeil said that will continue to be an important option for bars and restaurants because of indoor capacity limits and because some customers feel more comfortable eating outside.