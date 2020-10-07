Seniors push back on 'misinformation' about Illinois graduated tax

Gov. JB Pritzker has made adoption of a graduated income tax a centerpiece of his administration. If it is adopted, the state will scrap the current system where the same tax rate applies to everyone regardless of income level.

Under the graduated system -- which is used by the federal government and 32 states with an income tax -- different rates are applied to different levels of income. The highest rates apply to the highest incomes. Under the rate structure approved by the General Assembly, only people making $250,000 or more a year would pay more in income taxes. That's 3% of Illinois taxpayers.

Opponents of the graduated tax have aired ads suggesting that the amendment grants "new powers" to the state to tax retirement income or that it will be easier to tax retirement income in the future. Illinois does not currently tax retirement income, although it could even without the amendment.

Don Todd, president of the Illinois Alliance for Retried Americans said opponents have "spread lies about the fair tax." He cited an ad featuring a woman who says she is a grandmother who says she won't be able to afford to live in Illinois if the amendment passes because it will tax her retirement.