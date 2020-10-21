State House candidates for 102nd District call for ethics reforms

"Surrounding states like Wisconsin and Indiana are in much better shape financially because their state leaders have put the brakes on spending and implemented policies to attract jobs and opportunities," Halbrook said. "We can and should do the same here in Illinois."

Regarding ethics reform, Halbrook pointed toward necessary structural reform in taking steps towards enacting term limits and ending cost-of-living pay adjustments for legislators, which can end a "culture of corruption" in Springfield.

Halbrook says significant challenges facing constituents are far-left policies being forced on taxes and "honest gun owners" being punished by politicians for violent crimes in Chicago.

"There is a disconnect between rural residents and the city of Chicago. The disconnect is real and the more radical left legislation is signed into law – the worse the divide becomes," Halbrook said.

Essinger also said he wants to limit agency spending growth, establish a watchdog group assigned to oversee the budget and appease the current deficit by either cutting the salary of state legislators by 10% or freeze the adjusted cost of living increase for a limited amount of time.