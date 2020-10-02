State officials react to President Trump COVID positive result

SPRINGFIELD — Local and state officials reacted to the development that the president and first lady were infected with the coronavirus, which Trump announced in a tweet at 1 a.m. Washington time.
The chairman of the Coles County GOP said he and party officials are praying for a quick recovery for the president and first lady, who have tested positive for COVID-19.
"It's sad to hear that they caught it," said Travis Coffey. "Like anyone else who gets it, we hope they have a speedy recovery."
“We wish them a complete and speedy recovery,” said U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said at a news conference at Mount Sinai Hospital on Chicago’s West Side. “Politics aside, this is a moment for us to come together and as we should with every person facing this challenge and wish them the very best care and the very best results as quickly as possible.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, posted on Facebook: "I wish the President and First Lady a speedy recovery."
Typically, it can take four to five days for symptoms to show up after someone is infected with coronavirus. Many White House and senior officials underwent tests Friday.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, who tested positive for COVID this year and spent weeks in quarantine, said on Twitter: "My family and I send our prayers and well wishes to President Trump and the First Lady for a speedy recovery from COVID-19. As someone who contracted the virus and recovered, I know the strain it can put on your loved ones and work colleagues."
Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, the Springfield Democrat who is challenging Davis for the 13th Congressional District, said on Twitter that she was wishing a "speedy recovery" for the Trumps. "We all must continue to do our part to protect our communities and fight this pandemic, including mask wearing and social distancing," she said.
