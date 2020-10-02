State officials react to President Trump COVID positive result

SPRINGFIELD — Local and state officials reacted to the development that the president and first lady were infected with the coronavirus, which Trump announced in a tweet at 1 a.m. Washington time.

The chairman of the Coles County GOP said he and party officials are praying for a quick recovery for the president and first lady, who have tested positive for COVID-19.

"It's sad to hear that they caught it," said Travis Coffey. "Like anyone else who gets it, we hope they have a speedy recovery."

“We wish them a complete and speedy recovery,” said U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said at a news conference at Mount Sinai Hospital on Chicago’s West Side. “Politics aside, this is a moment for us to come together and as we should with every person facing this challenge and wish them the very best care and the very best results as quickly as possible.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, posted on Facebook: "I wish the President and First Lady a speedy recovery."

