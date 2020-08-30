Statehouse Insider: Pritzker admits a mistake was made

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. J.B. Pritzker sort of stepped in it last week with his COVID-19 mitigations which is not what the state needs on that particular issue.

The issue was the restrictions Pritzker put into place in Will and Kankakee counties which make up one of the 11 regions the state has been divided into to deal with the spread of the coronavirus. The numbers in the region were going the wrong direction and Pritzker decided something had to be done before things got out of control. Ergo, Will and Kankakee counties became the second region -- after the Metro East region -- to face renewed restrictions because the virus was spreading.

Only, the restrictions imposed on Will and Kankakee counties were tougher than those imposed on the Metro East. For example, indoor customers were banned at bars and restaurants in Kankakee and Will counties. That didn't happen in the Metro East region, where they were only required to close at 11 p.m. There were other things, but the bottom line is the Metro East area got off easier.

Two Republican senators who represent parts of Will and Kankakee counties complained that Pritzker caved to pressure from Democratic leaders in the Metro East who did not want stricter restrictions. In other words, they said Pritzker was playing politics.