Think tank’s lawsuit takes aim at Illinois graduated tax ballot language

The lawsuit also argues that the absence of the actual amendment language in the pamphlet and on the ballot is also a violation of voters’ U.S. and state constitutional rights. The lawsuit seeks to have that information included in the corrective notice they are asking a judge to require.

The amendment

Specifically, Article 9, Section 3 of the Illinois Constitution would be amended if the ballot question passes. The new language would read: “The General Assembly shall provide by law for the rate or rates of any tax on or measured by income imposed by the State. In any such tax imposed upon corporations the highest rate shall not exceed the highest rate imposed on individuals by more than a ratio of 8 to 5.”

That would replace the current language, which states: “A tax on or measured by income shall be at a non-graduated rate. At any one time there may be no more than one such tax imposed by the State for State purposes on individuals and one such tax so imposed on corporations. In any such tax imposed upon corporations the rate shall not exceed the rate imposed on individuals by more than a ratio of 8 to 5.”

