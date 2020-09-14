U.S. attorney’s office gives legislative panel investigating Speaker Michael Madigan the green light to call witnesses, says GOP representative

Demmer said the U.S. attorney’s office acknowledged "that each of us have distinct duties and responsibilities: they in the criminal justice system and we through the House rules.”

“One of the things they were clear about is that they don’t think it would be appropriate for them to turn over their investigation files, for example, or witness interview transcripts,” Demmer said.

The committee’s disciplinary proceeding was triggered by a petition filed by House Republican Leader Jim Durkin. The committee is being asked to weigh whether there “are grounds to discipline Madigan for engaging in conduct unbecoming to a legislator, or which constitutes a breach of public trust including engaging in a bribery scheme and extortion scheme, conspiracy to violate federal and state laws, among other misconduct and misuse of the office.”

The committee would need the support of at least one of the Democratic members to authorize the charge. If it were to do so, another bipartisan committee would decide whether to recommend disciplining Madigan to the full House of Representatives.

Welch said Monday he was unclear what level of participation Madigan planned to take in the process, but that the speaker will be “invited to participate every step of the way.”