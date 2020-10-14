U.S. Supreme Court scuttles census after Illinois commits $1 million to outreach

“It’s not an exact science,” said Anita Banerji, director of the Democracy Initiative at Forefront, which conducts census outreach in Illinois.

According to Banerji, multiple factors and situations can affect enumeration tallies conducted by census agents. People living in nursing homes, college campuses and prisons can skew totals. The coronavirus pandemic has displaced families and killed thousands in Illinois over the course of the census count.

“Getting to that 99 percent when you think about all the different challenges we’ve had, it’s not an exact number,” Banerji said. “So for all intents and purposes, we as advocates focus on the self-response number because we know that to be more of a tried and true number.”

Illinois’ self-response rate sits at 71.2 percent as of Tuesday, the 7th highest in the nation, and the state is the most populous in the top 10 for self-response. In 2010, the state’s self-response rate was 70.5 percent.

In a release distributed Tuesday before the SCOTUS ruling, the Pritzker administration announced it had spent an additional $1 million through the Illinois Department of Human Services for “census-related media outreach in communities of color across the state” to encourage more households to fill out self-response forms for the census.