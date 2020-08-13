Want to vote by mail in Illinois? Here’s how.

What dates do I need to know for voting early?

Registered voters may cast a ballot before Election Day without having to provide a reason for wanting to vote early. For mail-in ballots, you can drop it in the mail as early as Sept. 24. Online voting and early voting at the local election authority or designated early polling places also begins Sept. 24. Early voting by those methods ends Nov. 2.

