Watch now: Central Illinois-based National Guard unit to help with security at presidential inauguration

BLOOMINGTON — Members of an Illinois National Guard unit based in Bloomington are among about 200 guardsmen being activated by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to help with safety and security at next week’s inauguration of Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.
The 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade’s 33rd Military Police Battalion, based in Bloomington, will provide about 100 military police soldiers for the inauguration. In addition to Bloomington, the battalion has subordinate units in Springfield, Freeport and Fort Sheridan. A small medical team also is being activated to support the military police.
The storming of the U.S. Capitol last week by has brought concerns about the possibility of similar actions during the inauguration.
“In the wake of the recent incident at the Capitol, ensuring a peaceful transfer of power to the Biden administration is of the utmost importance,” Pritzker said in a statement. “The Illinois National Guard is renown for its exemplary soldiers and airmen and I am proud to have them represent Illinois alongside other servicemembers during the upcoming presidential inauguration.”
Approximately 130 Illinois National Guardsmen were activated for President Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017, said Illinois National Guard spokeswoman Barbara Wilson.
About 45 security forces airmen from the 183rd Wing based in Springfield, the 126th Air Refueling Wing based at Scott Air Force Base, and the 182nd Airlift Wing based in Peoria, also will be activated to support Biden's inauguration.
They will be joined by 30 airmen from the Illinois Air National Guard who will provide communication, logistics and religious support as well as about 10 soldiers from the Bartonville-based 5th Civil Support Team, who will help the District of Columbia National Guard’s 33rd Civil Support Team.
Pritzker has also increased security about the Illinois Statehouse after the FBI warned that state capitol buildings and Washington could be targeted around Biden's swearing in.
