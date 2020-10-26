Watch now: Coles County adds 2 more COVID deaths; 2 more regions hit with mitigations

CHARLESTON — The area’s coronavirus death toll inched upward Monday, as state officials announced increased hospitalizations statewide and enhanced mitigations for two more regions.
The Coles County Health Department announced Monday that two more residents have died of COVID-19 and 42 more have tested positive for the disease. That brings the total since March to 40 deaths and 2,039 positive cases.
Elsewhere, Shelby and Moultrie counties each reported an additional death.
“So no matter where in Illinois you call home, as you go about your daily lives, remember that this is not over,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at his daily COVID-19 briefing in Peoria. “There seems to be a COVID storm on the rise. And we have to get prepared.”
The state’s rolling seven-day average test positivity rate hit 6.3% Monday, the highest it’s been since June 2. That’s after IDPH reported an average of 4,984 confirmed cases among an average 70,959 test results reported each day from Saturday through Monday. That made for a three-day positivity rate of 7%, and the 6,161 cases announced for Saturday set the state’s one-day record.
Another 104 COVID-19-positive individuals died over the previous three days, bringing the death toll to 9,522 among 378,985 confirmed cases and more than 7.3 million tests conducted since the pandemic began.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said if the current trends continue, Illinois is on a path to see 11,000 dead from the virus by the end of the year.
As of Sunday night, there were 2,638 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 589 in intensive care unit beds and 238 on ventilators — all were once again highs not seen since early to mid-June.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, we were concerned about overwhelming our hospitals and we must take action now to prevent that possibility,” Ezike said.
Pritzker’s office said six of the state’s 11 coronavirus mitigation regions will be under escalated restrictions with the announced additions Monday of suburban Cook County’s Region 10 and Region 4, which includes the Metro East area near St. Louis.
While Pritzker has said he is not considering a statewide stay-at-home order, at the current rate of increase to COVID-19 positivity rates, all of the state’s 11 regions could soon be under escalated mitigations.
Region 6, which includes Coles and its neighboring counties, has a positivity rate of 7.8%. A region faces enhanced mitigations if it exceeds 8% positivity for three straight days.
Pritzker once again reiterated that the state would enforce mitigations, potentially with revocation of gambling machine or liquor licenses after first issuing citations or dispersal orders.
“Where we know we've got scofflaws, where we know there are bars and restaurants or others who are putting the public in danger, we have asked our state police to go to those areas,” he said.
The mitigations do not apply to schools, which have separate guidance provided by the Illinois State Board of Education which remains in effect. Districts can choose locally whether students will participate in in-person learning.
