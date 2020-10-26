Watch now: Coles County adds two more COVID deaths; two more regions hit with mitigations

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said if the current trends continue, Illinois is on a path to see 11,000 dead from the virus by the end of the year.

As of Sunday night, there were 2,638 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 589 in intensive care unit beds and 238 on ventilators — all were once again highs not seen since early to mid-June.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, we were concerned about overwhelming our hospitals and we must take action now to prevent that possibility,” Ezike said.

Pritzker’s office said six of the state’s 11 coronavirus mitigation regions will be under escalated restrictions with the announced additions Monday of suburban Cook County’s Region 10 and Region 4, which includes the Metro East area near St. Louis.

While Pritzker has said he is not considering a statewide stay-at-home order, at the current rate of increase to COVID-19 positivity rates, all of the state’s 11 regions could soon be under escalated mitigations.

Region 6, which includes Coles and its neighboring counties, has a positivity rate of 7.8%. A region faces enhanced mitigations if it exceeds 8% positivity for three straight days.