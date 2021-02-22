Watch now: Darren Bailey announces run for Illinois governor

Though he’s only been in state government a short time, Bailey has quickly established himself as one of the state’s most outspoken conservatives and a vocal opponent of Pritzker.

For many, he became the face of the resistance to Pritzker’s emergency orders, challenging the governor’s ability to continually extend the orders beyond the initial 30-day time period. He successfully won an injunction in April that temporarily exempted him from the governor’s stay-at-home order.

He, along with attorney Thomas DeVore, became popular draws at various “Reopen Illinois” rallies held during the spring and summer of 2020. Makeshift signs that read “Bailey for Governor” were not uncommon.

Though his legal challenges have been dismissed once moved outside his home county, they've successfully kept Bailey in the headlines.

Bailey is the second Republican to enter the race to challenge Pritzker. Last week, former state Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, announced his candidacy. Gary Rabine, a suburban Chicago businessman with ties to former President Donald Trump, has also expressed interest in the race.