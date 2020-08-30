Watch now: GOP nationally, in Illinois, look to President Trump’s law-and-order message to regain suburban foothold

From the White House to the Illinois statehouse, the overriding message from the Republican National Convention was one of law and order in a time of civil unrest spawned by racial injustice, and it’s squarely aimed at once-staunch GOP suburbs of Chicago that have moved steadily toward Democrats.
As the nation’s attention is focused on scenes of protests over police brutality that have turned violent, or led to looting in Chicago, Republicans see an opportunity to leverage public safety as an issue they hope will help them overcome some negative attitudes toward President Donald Trump in the suburbs. As the RNC played out, recent unrest in Kenosha, spawned by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, became an issue between Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
“It is going to be a central issue over the next 2 1/2 months for us in seats in the collars and the suburbs, which we lost a few seats by just a fraction,” said Illinois House Republican leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs.
“I think it does have an effect when you live in the suburbs and you’re worried about looting and the rioting in Chicago, not peaceful protesting. These are criminals and they’re tearing up the city of Chicago, and a lot of these suburbanites, they work in the city, they entertain in the city, and there is a concern that this is going to reach out into the suburbs,” Durkin said.
In closing the convention on Thursday night by accepting the GOP nomination for a second term, Trump sought to hammer home a warning of lawlessness and anarchy spreading from the cities to the suburbs if Biden is elected this fall.
“If the left gains power, they will demolish the suburbs, confiscate your guns and appoint justices who will wipe away your Second Amendment and other constitutional freedoms,” Trump said.
“If the radical left takes power, they will apply their disastrous policies to every city, town and suburb in America,” he said.
Other speakers over the four nights of the Republican convention raised the issue of rule of law, though Trump and his administration often have been accused of flouting that principle. Kellyanne Conway, the outgoing counselor to the president, told Fox News on Thursday that “the more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is for the very clear choice on who’s best on public safety and law and order.”
That prompted Biden to respond that Trump “refuses to even acknowledge there is a racial justice problem in America.” Instead, Biden said that Trump “adds fuel to every fire” and that “violence isn’t a problem in his eyes -- it’s a political strategy, and the more of it, the better for him.”
Some convention speakers were even more specific in their targeting, including Patricia McCloskey, half of the white husband-and-wife couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in St. Louis this summer.
“They want to abolish the suburbs altogether,” she said, echoing Trump’s warning that Democrats want to bring affordable housing there. She contended that would “bring crime, lawlessness and low-quality apartments into thriving suburban neighborhoods.”
“It couldn’t be more obviously racial,” Christopher Mooney said of McCloskey’s appeal, noting its subtext of warning of lower property values. Mooney, a political scientist at the University of Illinois at Chicago, contended McCloskey was echoing the type of message that helped fuel white flight in the 1960s from Chicago to the suburbs.
But the demographics of suburbia have changed since then, its population more diverse and educated, prompting Mooney to question, “Are these tactics going to continue to be effective 50 years later?”
Republican U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood of Peoria said the law-and-order message wasn’t “anything political” but a reaction to public concerns.
“People in Downstate and people in the suburbs I think are just appalled at the lawlessness and the looting and the anarchy that we’ve seen every night in Chicago and of course in Kenosha, now,” LaHood said. “Then you couple that with the fact that (Chicago Mayor) Lori Lightfoot refuses to have any cooperation with the feds, doesn’t call in the National Guard and has a really adversarial relationship with the police.”
Trump has repeatedly called out Democratic mayors and governors for failing to use National Guard assets to quell violence. National Guard members have been used in Kenosha in the aftermath of the shooting of Blake by a white police officer.
But Lightfoot has rejected calls to bring in the National Guard, including from a handful of aldermen, saying that the troops are trained in military procedure and not in law enforcement. The Illinois Guard was called in by Lightfoot and Gov. J.B. Pritzker after looting broke out in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody in May, but primarily for traffic control purposes during a shutdown of the city’s downtown.
The law-and-order theme is particularly aimed at suburban women, a key voting demographic that tends to be socially moderate and has been a factor in the growing shift of the region from Republican to Democrat.
Jeanne Ives of Wheaton, a former state representative challenging first-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove in the west and northwest suburban 6th Congressional District, contended the incidents in Kenosha showed the violence has moved beyond big cities.
“It’s not confined, the lawlessness, to big cities like Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Atlanta. It’s in Kenosha, Wisconsin, literally right over the border from Illinois. And you know to just see people’s property torched as retribution for what people perceive to be an act that was not fair by policemen,” she said of Blake, who was shot several times in the back by a police officer and is now said to be paralyzed.
“I mean that needs to be sorted out in the courts, and I 100% agree that we need to look at every one of those cases. But the lawlessness is spreading out of Chicago into the 6th Congressional District, and people are scared and they’re worried and we’ve had armed home invasions and carjackings literally less than a mile from my house,” she said.
Recognizing the potential of the GOP messaging -- Trump said it was a result of Democrats looking at the polling -- both Biden and running mate Kamala Harris, a U.S. senator from California, sought to clarify Thursday that they supported peaceful protest as a means toward social justice, not violence.
“While I have condemned all forms of violence -- police violence, lawless violence and violence perpetrated by extreme right-wing groups -- like the groups the 17-year-old just arrested in Illinois for murdering two people in Wisconsin is reputed to have been aligned with -- Trump doesn’t speak out against those extreme right-wing groups,” Biden said.
“If you’re worried about the violence you’re witnessing, you better be worried about the armed militias -- often aligned with white supremacists and white nationalists and neo-Nazis and the KKK -- who are often the source of the biggest trouble,” the former vice president said.
Former Republican Gov. Jim Edgar said continued violent civil unrest could unravel the belief that races up and down the ballot would be a referendum on Trump.
“In the suburbs, that’ll be a place I would guess he would run poorly up there unless these riots keep going,” Edgar said. “That is the only thing I think at this point can change people’s minds. Most people I think have made up their minds unless that shakes a few suburbanites loose.”
