Watch now: Illinois COVID-19 positivity rate remains level at 3.5%

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — The seven-day average statewide COVID-19 test positivity rate stayed level at 3.5% Tuesday as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported another 1,531 confirmed cases of the virus.

That was among 41,829 test results reported over the previous 24 hours, making for a one-day positivity rate of 3.7 percent. In the Metro East area along the Missouri border near St. Louis, the rate remained level from the previous day at 7.3 percent.

That area, which is Region 4 of the state’s reopening plan, must decrease its positivity rate to 6.5% or below for three straight days before added mitigations in the region can be rolled back. Those mitigations include the closure of bars and restaurants to indoor dining and drinking.

Region 1 in northwest Illinois is the only other region with a positivity rate exceeding 7%, and it also sits at 7.3%. It is not subject to added mitigations, because a region must have a positivity rate above 8% for three days to trigger such mitigations.

The other regions range from 2.6% in east-central Illinois’ Region 6 to 6 percent in southern Illinois’ Region 5.