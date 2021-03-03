Watch now: Illinois Democrats tap U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly of Matteson to succeed Michael Madigan as state party chair

Harris said regardless of the outcome, the choice represented a “first step in ushering in a new era in Democratic politics in Illinois.”

“Local candidates are the future and the backbone of our party, and we cannot let any election go unchallenged,” Harris said in making her pitch to the committee before the vote was taken. “We need to recruit and ensure that Democrats are running from every office so that we can show Illinois what our party is about.

The choice of Democrats is the latest move in more than a year of tumultuous party politics that have rocked Democrats’ longtime leadership under Madigan.

The former longtime House speaker has been embroiled in a federal investigation of Commonwealth Edison since last summer, though he has not been charged with anything and denies any wrongdoing. In recent weeks, Madigan has been deposed from the House speakership he held for 36 years, and he stepped down from both the state House seat he held for a half-century and the Democratic chairmanship post he held since 1998.

Madigan remains on the state party committee and voted for Harris.