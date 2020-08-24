Watch now: Illinois GOP chair: Republicans are party of law and order, Democrats a party of lawlessness

Join Tim Schneider and Richard Porter live from the RNC ConventionPosted by Illinois Republican Party on Monday, August 24, 2020
Illinois Republican Chairman Tim Schneider used the first day of the GOP’s national convention to declare Republicans as a party of law and order and Democrats one of promoting lawlessness in citing incidents of violent protests and looting in Chicago.
Speaking from Charlotte, North Carolina, where a pandemic-limited number of delegates renominated President Donald Trump on Monday, Schneider and the state’s Republican national committeeman, Richard Porter, also sided with Trump that the mass mailing of unrequested ballots in some states in response to coronavirus concerns was fraudulent. Porter called it “an abusive manipulation of the system.”
Schneider, appointed during former one-term GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner’s term to chair the state’s Republicans, blasted Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for receiving police protection at her home in the enforcement of a residential ban on protesting while downtown businesses have suffered from looting.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the state Department of Public Health on Monday announced increased restrictions for residents of Will and Kankakee Counties as the COVID-19 positivity rate there remained at or above 8 percent for three consecutive days.
“The lawlessness in Chicago, with the rioting and the protesters — peaceful protest is one thing — (but) rioting and looting and then allowing the mayor of Chicago to barricade her four blocks around her and protect her with 150 police and then not protect our downtown and our Loop and our Magnificent Mile,” Schneider said in touting his belief Trump could win Illinois, a state he lost by 17 percentage points to Hillary Clinton in 2016.
“I think what this election comes down to is a Republican Party that’s law and order, a Democrat Party that’s lawlessness,” he said.
Lightfoot has argued that the police presence is justified given the threats she and her family have faced.
Porter said Republicans need to convey that they believe “Americans are fundamentally good and we believe that the people and property of Illinois and Chicago need to be protected.”
“That’s the basic duty. It’s a very fundamental act that good government is supposed to be doing. But that’s not happening. It’s not happening in Chicago. It’s not happening in Minneapolis or Portland or Seattle.”
Porter contended Republicans believe in the golden rule and in “loving they neighbor.” Democrats, he said, “they take the golden rule and turn it on its head. They want to change thy neighbor. They don’t like their neighbors. They have a very dark view of America and our history. It’s a fundamental difference.”
Republicans convened in limited numbers less than a week after Democrats finished a virtual national convention. In casting Illinois’ 67 delegate votes from the state’s March 17 primary to Trump, Schneider cited Illinois as the “home of the first Republican president, Abraham Lincoln, and the birthplace of Ronald Reagan.”
After the roll call, which concluded the convention’s official business, Trump visited the event hall and contended the only way he would lose the election would be because of fraudulently cast mail-in ballots.
Schneider and Porter sought to point out the difference between applications for a mail-in ballot sent upon voter request and actual ballots being sent to voters in some states.
“It’s a live ballot where someone can just sign it, fold it and send it back. That’s the problem,” Porter said.
“There’s gamesmanship here. They’re already starting to try to poke the finger at the post office, which of course is so absurd because as if the post office did such a fabulous job and everything for the last 30 years. But to blame them now, (Democrats are) already trying to set it up that somehow there’s a Trump conspiracy to stop this, or to create this fraud, when the whole system is designed to be fraudulent. That’s what’s so wrong about this,” he said.
Illinois legislators in May opted not to conduct a statewide mail-in ballot program. Instead, local election officials sent out approximately 5 million mail-in ballot applications to people who voted in the 2018 general election, 2019 municipal election and this year’s primary. The law was largely opposed by Republicans.
To combat fraud, Illinois law requires those filling out a mail-in ballot to sign the external envelope containing their sealed ballot inside. That signature is used to determine the authenticity of the voter.
