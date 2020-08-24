Watch now: Illinois GOP chair: Republicans are party of law and order, Democrats a party of lawlessness

After the roll call, which concluded the convention’s official business, Trump visited the event hall and contended the only way he would lose the election would be because of fraudulently cast mail-in ballots.

Schneider and Porter sought to point out the difference between applications for a mail-in ballot sent upon voter request and actual ballots being sent to voters in some states.

“It’s a live ballot where someone can just sign it, fold it and send it back. That’s the problem,” Porter said.

“There’s gamesmanship here. They’re already starting to try to poke the finger at the post office, which of course is so absurd because as if the post office did such a fabulous job and everything for the last 30 years. But to blame them now, (Democrats are) already trying to set it up that somehow there’s a Trump conspiracy to stop this, or to create this fraud, when the whole system is designed to be fraudulent. That’s what’s so wrong about this,” he said.

Illinois legislators in May opted not to conduct a statewide mail-in ballot program. Instead, local election officials sent out approximately 5 million mail-in ballot applications to people who voted in the 2018 general election, 2019 municipal election and this year’s primary. The law was largely opposed by Republicans.